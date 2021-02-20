WCSO conducts traffic stop, finds heroin, pills, drug paraphernalia, over $38,000 in cash

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man following a traffic stop and investigation Friday around 8:50 p.m.

Benjamin Millership was arrested on charges of driving on a suspended license, battery on a law enforcement officer, resting arrest with violence, resting arrest without violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of a scheduled drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

WCSO says that Millership was stopped by a deputy for driving on a suspended license after the deputy observed him driving around Wakulla Station.

The deputy stopped Millership and had him step out of his car and attempted to place handcuffs on him.

Millership then shoved the deputy and attempted to flee the scene. He was subsequently tased and taken into custody.

During a search of Millership’s car, deputies located methamphetamine, heroin, pills, drug paraphernalia and over $38,000 in cash.

Millership was transported to the Wakulla County Jail and all the items, along with the money and car, were seized and placed into evidence at the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.