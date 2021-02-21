Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The cold weather was back Sunday morning, but temperatures quickly climbed into the 40s in many locations by 9 a.m. Temperatures are forecast to climb to lower 60s in most locations by noon Sunday with a sunny sky. Clouds will make a slow appearance Sunday afternoon and evening as the surface flow becomes more southeasterly, which will slowly bring more moisture into the Big Bend and South Georgia. The Sunday high will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with a near zero chance of rain.

Rain chances Sunday night will be at 20% as a cold front approaches the Southeast with more clouds. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

The cold front will approach the viewing area Monday, increasing rain chances mid to late morning and drop in the evening as the front passes through. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s with a 70% chance of rain. Very little instability is in the forecast; therefore, thunderstorm odds are very low.

Cooler weather will return Tuesday and Wednesday, and so will the sunshine. Highs both days will be near 70 to the lower 70s with the morning lows from near 40 to the lower 40s inland.

A weak cold front will get closer to the Southeast Thursday, slight rain chances will return for late week into next Saturday. Subtle ridging aloft will likely limit the southern extent of the front’s passage, which leaves somewhat lower confidence with rainfall possibilities. Highs Thursday through Saturday will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s into the 50s.

