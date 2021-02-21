Advertisement

FHP: Vehicle strikes utility pole, rolls into ditch on Veterans Memorial Drive Sunday

Around 6:42 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol says it responded to a vehicle crash on...
Around 6:42 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol says it responded to a vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive just south Moccasin Gap Road.(WCAX)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Around 6:42 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol says it responded to a vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive just south Moccasin Gap Road.

According to FHP, a vehicle was traveling south on Veterans Memorial Drive when the driver, a 34-year-old man from Midway, left the roadway, unable to maintain control of the vehicle.

The vehicle began to rotate clockwise and struck a culvert, mailbox and utility pole.

FHP says the then rolled over onto its driver side and continue to rotate before crossing over the road.

The vehicle proceeded to roll into the ditch and struck a tree, coming to final rest facing north.

Veterans Memorial Drive was blocked for approximately 5 hours before reopening around 12 p.m.

