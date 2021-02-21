Florida Fish and Wildlife law enforcement division gets reaccredited

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Division of Law Enforcement has received reaccreditation for the fifth time. The FWC was initially accredited in 2009.

According to the press release, state law enforcement accreditation is certified by an independent reviewing authority, the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation, and divisions must meet about 240 prescribed standards over a three-year period in order to achieve reaccreditation status.

Amid COVID-19 concerns, an accreditation assessment team made up of law enforcement representatives from other accredited Florida law enforcement agencies conducted virtual inspections of the division’s procedures, policies, practices and equipment to determine compliance. Accreditation is voluntary.

“The FWC Division of Law Enforcement continues to maintain the highest standards of credibility, effectiveness and professionalism,” FWC executive director, Eric Sutton, said in the release. “Our staff work diligently to uphold these standards each and every day. Reaccreditation by the Commission validates the hard work they do and provides a strong vote of confidence in their ability to protect the public and conserve Florida’s natural resources.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.