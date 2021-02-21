Florida receives ‘C-’ grade on annual Gun Law Scorecard from Giffords Law Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state of Florida has received a ‘C-’ grade on the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence’s annual Gun Law Scorecard.

Giffords Law Center’s Annual Gun Law Scorecard grades and ranks all 50 states based on their gun laws.

Florida “has the 25th-lowest gun death rate in the United States,” Giffords Law Center says, and has “moderate gun safety laws.”

Back in 2018, Florida passed many new gun safety laws following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but the Giffords center says the state “has since taken steps to weaken its laws.”

