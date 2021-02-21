Florida State University announces 2021 ‘Seminole 100’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has announced their 2021 ‘Seminole 100′ honorees.

Each year, the school names 100 of the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by FSU alumni.

The honorees were announced during a virtual ceremony hosted by the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship last week, according to the press release.

Ernst and Young, a Seminole 100 financial partner, verified the information from each company and ranked the businesses based on a compound annual growth rate. 70 of the honorees are located in Florida.

This year’s Seminole 100 fastest-growing businesses include:

Southern Spear Ironworks, LLC, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Eat Fresco, Tampa, Fla.

Coalition Recovery, Bradenton, Fla.

Talentric, Marietta, Ga.

Kinloch Partners, Brentwood, Tenn.*

BRCK, Nairobi, Kenya

Visiture, LLC, Charleston, S.C.*

SimpleNexus, Lehi, Utah*

Select Shades, LLC, Chamblee, Ga.

Digital Resource, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Resonant Sciences, Dayton, Ohio*

Taylor Financial, Tampa, Fla.*

Baldwin Risk Partners, Tampa, Fla.

The Oaks Apparel Company, LLC, Dothan, Ala.*

Oasys International Corporation, Fairfax, Va.*

Platform Surfaces, Bensenville, Ill.*

30A Beach Service, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.*

Goodwipes, Atlanta, Ga.*

Landmark Tax Group, Irvine, Calif.

Ardent Eagle Solutions, Tampa, Fla.*

J. David Tax Law, Jacksonville, Fla.

Chisholm Law Firm, PLLC, Ocoee, Fla.

ReliaQuest, Tampa, Fla.*

A-LIGN, Tampa, Fla.*

Social Catering and Events, Tallahassee, Fla.*

Crown Asset Management, LLC, Duluth, Ga.*

Legacy Insurance Associates Unlimited, Inc., Boca Raton, Fla.*

EnLight.Energy, Silver Spring, Md.

Kupanda Capital, Washington, D.C.*

Ramsey & Walker, LLC, Navarre, Fla.

TNGI, LLC, Winter Park, Fla.*

Walk West, Raleigh, N.C.*

IMS Business, Tallahassee, Fla.*

The Nieves Law Firm, APC, Oakland, Calif.*

Practice42, Tallahassee, Fla.*

Financial &Retirement Strategies, Inc., Clearwater, Fla.*

PRA Business Events New Orleans, New Orleans, La.*

Marmer Construction, Inc., Sebring, Fla.*

HomeCare Connect, LLC, Winter Park, Fla*

Thielen+ Tax and Business Consulting, Tallahassee, Fla.

Boomerang Transportation, LLC, Tampa, Fla.*

Synergy Settlement Services, Orlando, Fla.*

Connect Agency, Jacksonville, Fla.*

Aaron Rich Marketing, Panama City, Fla.*

Atlanta Family & Immigration Law Firm, Atlanta, Ga.

Catalyst Corporate Holdings, LLC, Pensacola, Fla.

Aerospace Quality Research & Development, Addison, Texas*

Imagine Media Consulting, Atlanta, Ga.*

PremierMed, Ocoee, Fla.*

Ancient City Brewing Company, LLC, St. Augustine, Fla.

Imaginuity, Dallas, Texas*

MCCi, Tallahassee, Fla.*

All Seasons Wealth, Tampa, Fla.*

360 Advanced, Inc. St. Petersburg, Fla.*

Nexus Tech, Tequesta, Fla.

Lucky Goat Coffee, Tallahassee, Fla.*

J.B. Shepherd Company, Inc., Plant City, Fla.*

Spotless Logistics Commercial Cleaning Services, Pensacola, Fla.

Physical Equilibrium, LLC, New York, N.Y.*

Florida Environmental and Land Services, Tallahassee, Fla.*

Staff Builders HR, LLC, Lakeland, Fla.

SimplerBuilt, Inc. Tallahassee, Fla.

Autumn Beck Blackledge, PLLC, Pensacola, Fla.*

Otter’s Chicken, Marietta, Ga.*

Canopy Road Café, Tallahassee, Fla.*

Downs & St. Germain Research, Tallahassee, Fla.*

RF-SMART, Jacksonville, Fla.*

Prime Meridian Bank, Tallahassee, Fla.*

Jet Sports Management, LLC, Tampa, Fla.

Superior Painting, Tallahassee, Fla.

Advanta IRA, Largo, Fla.*

CFO Alliance, Tampa, Fla.*

Premiere Computer Solutions, Tallahassee, Fla.*

Allied Instructional Services, Ashland, Va.*

Russ Vorhis Insurance Agency, Inc., Orange Park, Fla.

AgileThought, Tampa, Fla.*

Jeff Kottkamp, P.A., Tallahassee, Fla.*

Urban Catalyst Consultants, Tallahassee, Fla.*

Imperial Fence Supply, Eastpoint, Ga.*

InfusionPlus, Flowood, Miss.

Owenby Law, P.A., Orange Park, Fla.*

Assurance Financial, Lafayette, La.*

Beck Partners Insurance, Pensacola, Fla.*

McKee Insurance Agency, Tallahassee, Fla.*

Barksdale Custom Pools, Crawfordsville, Fla.*

Innovations Federal Credit Union, Panama City, Fla.*

Creative Sign Designs, Tampa, Fla.*

AVT Simulation, Orlando, Fla.

Deep Blue Yacht Supply, Davie, Fla.*

Convergence Consulting Group, Tampa, Fla.*

PlayBig, Tallahassee, Fla.*

TOMO Construction, LLC, Sebring, Fla.

Play, LLC, Smyrna, Ga.*

Insurance Specialty Group, LLC, Atlanta, Ga.*

ReEmployAbility, Inc., Tampa, Fla.*

Killearn Lakes TaeKwonDo, Tallahassee, Fla.*

Tallahassee Financial Advisors, Tallahassee, Fla.*

Insurance Services of Central Florida, Inc., Ocoee, Fla.*

Harvard &Associates, CPA, P.A., Tallahassee, Fla.*

Orlando Project Controls, Lake Mary, Fla.*

An asterisk indicates companies previously named to the Seminole 100.

