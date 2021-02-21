Florida State University announces 2021 ‘Seminole 100’
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has announced their 2021 ‘Seminole 100′ honorees.
Each year, the school names 100 of the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by FSU alumni.
The honorees were announced during a virtual ceremony hosted by the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship last week, according to the press release.
Ernst and Young, a Seminole 100 financial partner, verified the information from each company and ranked the businesses based on a compound annual growth rate. 70 of the honorees are located in Florida.
This year’s Seminole 100 fastest-growing businesses include:
- Southern Spear Ironworks, LLC, Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Eat Fresco, Tampa, Fla.
- Coalition Recovery, Bradenton, Fla.
- Talentric, Marietta, Ga.
- Kinloch Partners, Brentwood, Tenn.*
- BRCK, Nairobi, Kenya
- Visiture, LLC, Charleston, S.C.*
- SimpleNexus, Lehi, Utah*
- Select Shades, LLC, Chamblee, Ga.
- Digital Resource, West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Resonant Sciences, Dayton, Ohio*
- Taylor Financial, Tampa, Fla.*
- Baldwin Risk Partners, Tampa, Fla.
- The Oaks Apparel Company, LLC, Dothan, Ala.*
- Oasys International Corporation, Fairfax, Va.*
- Platform Surfaces, Bensenville, Ill.*
- 30A Beach Service, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.*
- Goodwipes, Atlanta, Ga.*
- Landmark Tax Group, Irvine, Calif.
- Ardent Eagle Solutions, Tampa, Fla.*
- J. David Tax Law, Jacksonville, Fla.
- Chisholm Law Firm, PLLC, Ocoee, Fla.
- ReliaQuest, Tampa, Fla.*
- A-LIGN, Tampa, Fla.*
- Social Catering and Events, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- Crown Asset Management, LLC, Duluth, Ga.*
- Legacy Insurance Associates Unlimited, Inc., Boca Raton, Fla.*
- EnLight.Energy, Silver Spring, Md.
- Kupanda Capital, Washington, D.C.*
- Ramsey & Walker, LLC, Navarre, Fla.
- TNGI, LLC, Winter Park, Fla.*
- Walk West, Raleigh, N.C.*
- IMS Business, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- The Nieves Law Firm, APC, Oakland, Calif.*
- Practice42, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- Financial &Retirement Strategies, Inc., Clearwater, Fla.*
- PRA Business Events New Orleans, New Orleans, La.*
- Marmer Construction, Inc., Sebring, Fla.*
- HomeCare Connect, LLC, Winter Park, Fla*
- Thielen+ Tax and Business Consulting, Tallahassee, Fla.
- Boomerang Transportation, LLC, Tampa, Fla.*
- Synergy Settlement Services, Orlando, Fla.*
- Connect Agency, Jacksonville, Fla.*
- Aaron Rich Marketing, Panama City, Fla.*
- Atlanta Family & Immigration Law Firm, Atlanta, Ga.
- Catalyst Corporate Holdings, LLC, Pensacola, Fla.
- Aerospace Quality Research & Development, Addison, Texas*
- Imagine Media Consulting, Atlanta, Ga.*
- PremierMed, Ocoee, Fla.*
- Ancient City Brewing Company, LLC, St. Augustine, Fla.
- Imaginuity, Dallas, Texas*
- MCCi, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- All Seasons Wealth, Tampa, Fla.*
- 360 Advanced, Inc. St. Petersburg, Fla.*
- Nexus Tech, Tequesta, Fla.
- Lucky Goat Coffee, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- J.B. Shepherd Company, Inc., Plant City, Fla.*
- Spotless Logistics Commercial Cleaning Services, Pensacola, Fla.
- Physical Equilibrium, LLC, New York, N.Y.*
- Florida Environmental and Land Services, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- Staff Builders HR, LLC, Lakeland, Fla.
- SimplerBuilt, Inc. Tallahassee, Fla.
- Autumn Beck Blackledge, PLLC, Pensacola, Fla.*
- Otter’s Chicken, Marietta, Ga.*
- Canopy Road Café, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- Downs & St. Germain Research, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- RF-SMART, Jacksonville, Fla.*
- Prime Meridian Bank, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- Jet Sports Management, LLC, Tampa, Fla.
- Superior Painting, Tallahassee, Fla.
- Advanta IRA, Largo, Fla.*
- CFO Alliance, Tampa, Fla.*
- Premiere Computer Solutions, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- Allied Instructional Services, Ashland, Va.*
- Russ Vorhis Insurance Agency, Inc., Orange Park, Fla.
- AgileThought, Tampa, Fla.*
- Jeff Kottkamp, P.A., Tallahassee, Fla.*
- Urban Catalyst Consultants, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- Imperial Fence Supply, Eastpoint, Ga.*
- InfusionPlus, Flowood, Miss.
- Owenby Law, P.A., Orange Park, Fla.*
- Assurance Financial, Lafayette, La.*
- Beck Partners Insurance, Pensacola, Fla.*
- McKee Insurance Agency, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- Barksdale Custom Pools, Crawfordsville, Fla.*
- Innovations Federal Credit Union, Panama City, Fla.*
- Creative Sign Designs, Tampa, Fla.*
- AVT Simulation, Orlando, Fla.
- Deep Blue Yacht Supply, Davie, Fla.*
- Convergence Consulting Group, Tampa, Fla.*
- PlayBig, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- TOMO Construction, LLC, Sebring, Fla.
- Play, LLC, Smyrna, Ga.*
- Insurance Specialty Group, LLC, Atlanta, Ga.*
- ReEmployAbility, Inc., Tampa, Fla.*
- Killearn Lakes TaeKwonDo, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- Tallahassee Financial Advisors, Tallahassee, Fla.*
- Insurance Services of Central Florida, Inc., Ocoee, Fla.*
- Harvard &Associates, CPA, P.A., Tallahassee, Fla.*
- Orlando Project Controls, Lake Mary, Fla.*
An asterisk indicates companies previously named to the Seminole 100.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.