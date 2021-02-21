Advertisement

Florida State University announces 2021 ‘Seminole 100’

Florida State University has announced their 2021 ‘Seminole 100′ honorees.
By Kris Crawford
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Each year, the school names 100 of the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by FSU alumni.

The honorees were announced during a virtual ceremony hosted by the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship last week, according to the press release.

Ernst and Young, a Seminole 100 financial partner, verified the information from each company and ranked the businesses based on a compound annual growth rate. 70 of the honorees are located in Florida.

This year’s Seminole 100 fastest-growing businesses include:

  • Southern Spear Ironworks, LLC, Chattanooga, Tenn.
  • Eat Fresco, Tampa, Fla.
  • Coalition Recovery, Bradenton, Fla.
  • Talentric, Marietta, Ga.
  • Kinloch Partners, Brentwood, Tenn.*
  • BRCK, Nairobi, Kenya
  • Visiture, LLC, Charleston, S.C.*
  • SimpleNexus, Lehi, Utah*
  • Select Shades, LLC, Chamblee, Ga.
  • Digital Resource, West Palm Beach, Fla.
  • Resonant Sciences, Dayton, Ohio*
  • Taylor Financial, Tampa, Fla.*
  • Baldwin Risk Partners, Tampa, Fla.
  • The Oaks Apparel Company, LLC, Dothan, Ala.*
  • Oasys International Corporation, Fairfax, Va.*
  • Platform Surfaces, Bensenville, Ill.*
  • 30A Beach Service, Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.*
  • Goodwipes, Atlanta, Ga.*
  • Landmark Tax Group, Irvine, Calif.
  • Ardent Eagle Solutions, Tampa, Fla.*
  • J. David Tax Law, Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Chisholm Law Firm, PLLC, Ocoee, Fla.
  • ReliaQuest, Tampa, Fla.*
  • A-LIGN, Tampa, Fla.*
  • Social Catering and Events, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • Crown Asset Management, LLC, Duluth, Ga.*
  • Legacy Insurance Associates Unlimited, Inc., Boca Raton, Fla.*
  • EnLight.Energy, Silver Spring, Md.
  • Kupanda Capital, Washington, D.C.*
  • Ramsey & Walker, LLC, Navarre, Fla.
  • TNGI, LLC, Winter Park, Fla.*
  • Walk West, Raleigh, N.C.*
  • IMS Business, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • The Nieves Law Firm, APC, Oakland, Calif.*
  • Practice42, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • Financial &Retirement Strategies, Inc., Clearwater, Fla.*
  • PRA Business Events New Orleans, New Orleans, La.*
  • Marmer Construction, Inc., Sebring, Fla.*
  • HomeCare Connect, LLC, Winter Park, Fla*
  • Thielen+ Tax and Business Consulting, Tallahassee, Fla.
  • Boomerang Transportation, LLC, Tampa, Fla.*
  • Synergy Settlement Services, Orlando, Fla.*
  • Connect Agency, Jacksonville, Fla.*
  • Aaron Rich Marketing, Panama City, Fla.*
  • Atlanta Family & Immigration Law Firm, Atlanta, Ga.
  • Catalyst Corporate Holdings, LLC, Pensacola, Fla.
  • Aerospace Quality Research & Development, Addison, Texas*
  • Imagine Media Consulting, Atlanta, Ga.*
  • PremierMed, Ocoee, Fla.*
  • Ancient City Brewing Company, LLC, St. Augustine, Fla.
  • Imaginuity, Dallas, Texas*
  • MCCi, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • All Seasons Wealth, Tampa, Fla.*
  • 360 Advanced, Inc. St. Petersburg, Fla.*
  • Nexus Tech, Tequesta, Fla.
  • Lucky Goat Coffee, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • J.B. Shepherd Company, Inc., Plant City, Fla.*
  • Spotless Logistics Commercial Cleaning Services, Pensacola, Fla.
  • Physical Equilibrium, LLC, New York, N.Y.*
  • Florida Environmental and Land Services, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • Staff Builders HR, LLC, Lakeland, Fla.
  • SimplerBuilt, Inc. Tallahassee, Fla.
  • Autumn Beck Blackledge, PLLC, Pensacola, Fla.*
  • Otter’s Chicken, Marietta, Ga.*
  • Canopy Road Café, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • Downs & St. Germain Research, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • RF-SMART, Jacksonville, Fla.*
  • Prime Meridian Bank, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • Jet Sports Management, LLC, Tampa, Fla.
  • Superior Painting, Tallahassee, Fla.
  • Advanta IRA, Largo, Fla.*
  • CFO Alliance, Tampa, Fla.*
  • Premiere Computer Solutions, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • Allied Instructional Services, Ashland, Va.*
  • Russ Vorhis Insurance Agency, Inc., Orange Park, Fla.
  • AgileThought, Tampa, Fla.*
  • Jeff Kottkamp, P.A., Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • Urban Catalyst Consultants, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • Imperial Fence Supply, Eastpoint, Ga.*
  • InfusionPlus, Flowood, Miss.
  • Owenby Law, P.A., Orange Park, Fla.*
  • Assurance Financial, Lafayette, La.*
  • Beck Partners Insurance, Pensacola, Fla.*
  • McKee Insurance Agency, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • Barksdale Custom Pools, Crawfordsville, Fla.*
  • Innovations Federal Credit Union, Panama City, Fla.*
  • Creative Sign Designs, Tampa, Fla.*
  • AVT Simulation, Orlando, Fla.
  • Deep Blue Yacht Supply, Davie, Fla.*
  • Convergence Consulting Group, Tampa, Fla.*
  • PlayBig, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • TOMO Construction, LLC, Sebring, Fla.
  • Play, LLC, Smyrna, Ga.*
  • Insurance Specialty Group, LLC, Atlanta, Ga.*
  • ReEmployAbility, Inc., Tampa, Fla.*
  • Killearn Lakes TaeKwonDo, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • Tallahassee Financial Advisors, Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • Insurance Services of Central Florida, Inc., Ocoee, Fla.*
  • Harvard &Associates, CPA, P.A., Tallahassee, Fla.*
  • Orlando Project Controls, Lake Mary, Fla.*

An asterisk indicates companies previously named to the Seminole 100.

