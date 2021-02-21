Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 in Eastpoint drug bust

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man and one woman following a...
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man and one woman following a narcotics investigation in Eastpoint.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man and one woman following a narcotics investigation in Eastpoint Saturday evening.

Lawrence Russell was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest with violence and violation of probation.

Chastity Mckenzie was arrested on one count of trafficking methamphetamine.

FCSO deputies found Russell to be in possession of 39.07 grams of methamphetamine and 23 grams of heroin upon investigation.

Mckenzie’s bond is set at $100,000, and Russell’s is set at $117,000.

According to FCSO, Russell and Mckenzie both have “extensive criminal records and have been through the system many times.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday evening, a T-38 trainer aircraft that was headed to Tallahassee crashed near Montgomery...
Air Force jet that crashed near Montgomery airport was headed to Tallahassee, 2 pilots killed
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man following a traffic stop and...
WCSO conducts traffic stop, finds heroin, pills, drug paraphernalia, over $38,000 in cash
Friday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law...
Three men arrested for gas pump skimming
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 20, 2021
A Florida State University anthropology professor has received a grant from the National Park...
FSU professor receives grant to excavate possible site of Apalachee revolt

Latest News

The state of Florida has received a ‘C-’ grade on the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun...
Florida receives ‘C-’ grade on Giffords Law Center Gun Law Scorecard
The City of Tallahassee says that work on the Market District Multi-Purpose Stormwater Project...
Market District Stormwater Project work to begin this month
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Division of Law Enforcement has...
Florida Fish and Wildlife law enforcement division gets reaccredited
Community groups gather at Florida State Capitol to 'protect the protest'
Saturday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation competed in the 12th annual Georgia Special...
GBI raises over $22,000 for Georgia Special Olympics during annual Polar Plunge event