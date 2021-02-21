Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 in Eastpoint drug bust

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man and one woman following a narcotics investigation in Eastpoint Saturday evening.

Lawrence Russell was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest with violence and violation of probation.

Chastity Mckenzie was arrested on one count of trafficking methamphetamine.

FCSO deputies found Russell to be in possession of 39.07 grams of methamphetamine and 23 grams of heroin upon investigation.

Mckenzie’s bond is set at $100,000, and Russell’s is set at $117,000.

According to FCSO, Russell and Mckenzie both have “extensive criminal records and have been through the system many times.”

