FWC investigating slaughtered ducks

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers are investigating after the remains of about 20 white ducks...
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers are investigating after the remains of about 20 white ducks were found dumped along the side of a highway.(KCRG)
By Edan Schultz
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers are investigating after the remains of about 20 white ducks were found dumped along the side of a highway.

A driver spotted the animal remains Friday afternoon piled off of Orchard Pond Parkway, just west of Meridian Road.

The driver says the ducks had been decapitated. A dead boar was lying next to the pile. The driver reported the discovery to the sheriff’s office, which turned over the case to FWC.

A conservation officer examined the area and took photos of the animals, according to an FWC spokesperson who declined to provide any other details at this point in the investigation.

FWC says anyone with tips or information is encouraged to contact the agency’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

