GBI raises over $22,000 for Georgia Special Olympics during annual Polar Plunge event

GEORGIA (WCTV) - Saturday, divisions of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation competed in the 12th annual Georgia Special Olympics Law Enforcement Polar Plunge.

In a Facebook post, GBI said that their team raised over $22,000 and was named the Top Law Enforcement fundraising team.

Each year, local law enforcement agencies raise money by diving into Lake Acworth while wearing costumes. Proceeds from the plunge benefit Special Olympics Georgia athletes.

Retired GBI agents, the Polk County Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and an athlete from Special Olympics Georgia were part of the GBI team.

“It was one of the coldest plunges, but it was for a most worthy cause,” GBI shared in the post. “Thank you to all of our supporters!”

You can watch the GBI team take the plunge below.

