Georgia DOT: portions of I-75 to be closed beginning Monday due to signage replacement

GEORGIA. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation - Southwest says that beginning Monday, a contractor will be replacing all interstate signs on Interstate-75 from the Georgia/Florida line to Farmers Market Road in Crisp County.

In a Facebook post, the Georgia DOT - Southwest said that this project is taking place because some signs are old and some are missing.

There will also be a change in the mile markers, which will be placed every two-tenths of a mile. In areas of the interstate that have barrier wall, the mile markers will be installed on top of the wall.

“It will help law enforcement, drivers and CHAMP operators more accurately pinpoint their location,” Georgia DOT - Southwest explained.

The contractor will on the northbound side of the interstate, so shoulders where signs are being replaced will be closed off.

At some point in the future, overhead signs and structures will also be replaced.

“That will cause traffic interruptions, but we’ll let you know in advance,” Georgia DOT - Southwest wrote.

