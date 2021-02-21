Hannah’s Saturday, February 20th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! It’s a beautiful day in the Big Bend and South Georgia. For the first time in a while, we had a sunny Saturday!

Tonight will be clear and cold, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Patchy frost is possible. Make sure to bring your plants and pets inside.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to sunshine and cold temperatures in the 30s. However, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon with partly sunny skies.

Chances for rain return on Monday as another low-pressure system and front moves through the eastern United States. Our area is anticipating scattered showers. However, the rest of the week looks sunny, with temperatures reaching the 70s by the end of the week.

