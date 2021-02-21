Advertisement

Market District Stormwater Project work to begin this month

The City of Tallahassee says that work on the Market District Multi-Purpose Stormwater Project...
The City of Tallahassee says that work on the Market District Multi-Purpose Stormwater Project will begin this month.(City of Tallahassee)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says that work on the Market District Multi-Purpose Stormwater Project will begin this month.

The West Stormwater Facility will mark the first step of these improvements to the Market District.

The facility will be an eight-acre large wet detention pond serving a large part of the Market District as a regional stormwater facility, providing retrofit water quality treatment and rate control for the entire watershed that drains to it.

This project comes in an effort to keep pace with growth and to improve the quality of stormwater flowing to Lake Jackson. The new infrastructure work will improve water quality, pedestrian and car safety.

It is expected to be completed by January 2022, with construction hours from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.

The overall project area covers approximately 30 acres, and elements project include:

  • Beautify and improve Maclay Commerce Drive and Maclay Boulevard
  • Provide areas for family-friendly activities
  • Promote outdoor business activities
  • Create walking/jogging trails
  • Establish open space for special events

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday evening, a T-38 trainer aircraft that was headed to Tallahassee crashed near Montgomery...
Air Force jet that crashed near Montgomery airport was headed to Tallahassee, 2 pilots killed
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man following a traffic stop and...
WCSO conducts traffic stop, finds heroin, pills, drug paraphernalia, over $38,000 in cash
Friday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law...
Three men arrested for gas pump skimming
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 20, 2021
A Florida State University anthropology professor has received a grant from the National Park...
FSU professor receives grant to excavate possible site of Apalachee revolt

Latest News

The state of Florida has received a ‘C-’ grade on the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun...
Florida receives ‘C-’ grade on Giffords Law Center Gun Law Scorecard
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Division of Law Enforcement has...
Florida Fish and Wildlife law enforcement division gets reaccredited
Community groups gather at Florida State Capitol to 'protect the protest'
Saturday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation competed in the 12th annual Georgia Special...
GBI raises over $22,000 for Georgia Special Olympics during annual Polar Plunge event