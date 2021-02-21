Market District Stormwater Project work to begin this month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says that work on the Market District Multi-Purpose Stormwater Project will begin this month.

The West Stormwater Facility will mark the first step of these improvements to the Market District.

The facility will be an eight-acre large wet detention pond serving a large part of the Market District as a regional stormwater facility, providing retrofit water quality treatment and rate control for the entire watershed that drains to it.

This project comes in an effort to keep pace with growth and to improve the quality of stormwater flowing to Lake Jackson. The new infrastructure work will improve water quality, pedestrian and car safety.

It is expected to be completed by January 2022, with construction hours from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.

The overall project area covers approximately 30 acres, and elements project include:

Beautify and improve Maclay Commerce Drive and Maclay Boulevard

Provide areas for family-friendly activities

Promote outdoor business activities

Create walking/jogging trails

Establish open space for special events

