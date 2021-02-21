Advertisement

Rep. Tant, Sen. Taddeo file legislation to create Small Business Saturday sales tax holiday

Florida’s Representative Allison Tant (D-Tallahassee) and Senator Annette Taddeo (D-Miami) have...
Florida’s Representative Allison Tant (D-Tallahassee) and Senator Annette Taddeo (D-Miami) have filed legislation aimed at supporting small businesses and encouraging consumers to shop locally.(KBTX)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Representative Allison Tant (D-Tallahassee) and Senator Annette Taddeo (D-Miami) have filed legislation aimed at supporting small businesses and encouraging consumers to shop locally.

The senator and representative have filled HB 637/SB 302, known as the “Small Business Saturday Sales Tax Holiday,” which would exempt small businesses from collecting sales tax the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The legislation states that “small businesses are not required to collect sales & use tax on retail sale of certain items of tangible personal property during specified timeframe” if passed.

This year’s Small Business Saturday holiday would fall on Nov. 27.

“As a proud small business owner myself, I brought the concept of Small Business Saturday to Florida over a decade ago when I was the Miami-Dade County Chair of the Coalition of the Chambers of Commerce,” said Sen. Taddeo in the release. “Thanks to the pandemic, small businesses have been hit particularly hard over the past year. The Small Business Saturday sales tax holiday will give a much-needed boost to Florida small business owners as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.”

Rep. Tant added, “Small and independent businesses are the heartbeat of every thriving community, including Tallahassee. Creating a sales tax holiday to encourage holiday shopping at local businesses is a great way to honor these hard-working Floridians, as well as help them with COVID economic recovery.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man following a traffic stop and...
WCSO conducts traffic stop, finds heroin, pills, drug paraphernalia, over $38,000 in cash
Friday evening, a T-38 trainer aircraft that was headed to Tallahassee crashed near Montgomery...
Air Force jet that crashed near Montgomery airport was headed to Tallahassee, 2 pilots killed
Friday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law...
Three men arrested for gas pump skimming
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 20, 2021
A Florida State University anthropology professor has received a grant from the National Park...
FSU professor receives grant to excavate possible site of Apalachee revolt

Latest News

Following an early morning shooting Sunday on Perry Street, Florida A&M University head...
Sunday morning shooting victim was FAMU football head coach Willie Simmon’s son
The state of Florida has received a ‘C-’ grade on the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun...
Florida receives ‘C-’ grade on Giffords Law Center Gun Law Scorecard
The City of Tallahassee says that work on the Market District Multi-Purpose Stormwater Project...
Market District Stormwater Project work to begin this month
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Division of Law Enforcement has...
Florida Fish and Wildlife law enforcement division gets reaccredited