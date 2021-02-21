Rep. Tant, Sen. Taddeo file legislation to create Small Business Saturday sales tax holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Representative Allison Tant (D-Tallahassee) and Senator Annette Taddeo (D-Miami) have filed legislation aimed at supporting small businesses and encouraging consumers to shop locally.

The senator and representative have filled HB 637/SB 302, known as the “Small Business Saturday Sales Tax Holiday,” which would exempt small businesses from collecting sales tax the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The legislation states that “small businesses are not required to collect sales & use tax on retail sale of certain items of tangible personal property during specified timeframe” if passed.

This year’s Small Business Saturday holiday would fall on Nov. 27.

“As a proud small business owner myself, I brought the concept of Small Business Saturday to Florida over a decade ago when I was the Miami-Dade County Chair of the Coalition of the Chambers of Commerce,” said Sen. Taddeo in the release. “Thanks to the pandemic, small businesses have been hit particularly hard over the past year. The Small Business Saturday sales tax holiday will give a much-needed boost to Florida small business owners as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.”

Rep. Tant added, “Small and independent businesses are the heartbeat of every thriving community, including Tallahassee. Creating a sales tax holiday to encourage holiday shopping at local businesses is a great way to honor these hard-working Floridians, as well as help them with COVID economic recovery.”

