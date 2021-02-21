Sunday morning shooting victim was FAMU football head coach Willie Simmon’s son

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following an early morning shooting Sunday on Perry Street, Florida A&M University head football coach Willie Simmons stated that his son was the victim. Simmons’ son is currently recovering from his injuries.

The family released a statement on Saturday afternoon, saying, “Our family has been vocal advocates against gun violence in the community and unfortunately the issue has now impacted us on an even more personal level.”

“We appreciate your prayers and ask that you give our family time to support our son as he recovers from his injuries,” the family added.

The Simmons also called for action to ensure that other families do not have to go through similar situations: “We as a community must work together to ensure that other families do not have to endure the senseless trauma of gun violence we now face.”

The Simmons’ full statement can be read below:

