Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Perry Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting on the 1900 block of Perry Street early Sunday morning.

The victim arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was expected to recover from the injuries.

Investigators with TPD are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

