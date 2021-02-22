Advertisement

Battling Back: After cold start, hot FSU bats carry them to series victory over UNF

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Opening Day could have gone better for the Florida State baseball team, but the Seminoles responded to take both games of Sunday’s doubleheader against North Florida and clinch a series victory.

After striking out 13 times and hitting just .184 on Opening Day, Mike Martin Jr. wasn’t happy with his team’s performance. But, his team quickly got the memo, putting up 22 runs in Sunday’s twin bill and hit over .338 over those 18 innings.

Following the doubleheader, Meat said there’s no secret to the success and the younger guys are getting the message.

“I think some of the young guys are starting to learn this is the way it’s going to be, it has to be, it’s tried and true, it works,” he said. “Look at the guys you idolize, we’re not going to deviate from what they do. We’re not gonna have all these shifts, we’re gonna go foul line to foul line the great ones do and that’s what we’re striving for.”

FSU next takes the field on Friday when they open ACC play against the Pitt Panthers. First pitch Friday is set for 6 p.m.

