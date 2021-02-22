Advertisement

Daughters of Malcolm X react to possible new evidence in his assassination

By WCBS staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCBS) - Daughters of the late Malcolm X say they’ve got proof that the NYPD and the FBI were involved in a plot to have their father assassinated.

The civil rights activist was fatally shot in 1965 at the Audubon Ballroom in New York.

“Any evidence that provides any insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” said Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcom X’s daughter.

Although three men were convicted for the killing, there have been numerous conspiracy theories about who was responsible.

The cousin of now-deceased police officer Ray Wood said Wood made a deathbed confession, saying he was forced to have Malcolm X’s security detail taken into custody shortly before the shooting.

“The question is, will they act to finally give restorative justice?” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

An NYPD spokesperson says authorities are “committed to assist” with reviews of the matter.

The Manhattan DA’s office said in a statement that the matter is “active and ongoing.”

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following an early morning shooting Sunday on Perry Street, Florida A&M University head...
Sunday morning shooting victim was FAMU football head coach Willie Simmons’ son
Tallahassee and Leon County saw the most homicides ever in 2020; the Leon County Sheriff’s...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Perry Street
Around 6:42 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol says it responded to a vehicle crash on...
FHP: Vehicle strikes utility pole, rolls into ditch on Veterans Memorial Drive Sunday
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 21, 2021
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout

Latest News

Balsa Koprivica, Rayquan Evans and Malik Osbourne celebrate during Florida State's win over Pitt.
‘I saw this coming years ago’: Hamilton not surprised by lack of ACC blue bloods in Associated Press poll
In this Feb. 22, 2014 file photo, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
Homeowners insurance can be essential to recovery, but it’s important to act quickly, keep good...
How to get the most home insurance help after a winter storm
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on 500K lives lost to COVID-19
The number of complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about credit reporting...
Consumer complaints against credit-reporting agencies double during pandemic