Deion Sanders’ personal items recovered after he said they were stolen during 1st game as Jackson State coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/CNN) - NFL and Florida State legend Deion Sanders won his first game as a collegiate football coach on Sunday, but the moment was somewhat dampened when Sanders said someone broke into the locker room during the game and stole his personal items.

Sanders spoke about the incident at a post-game press conference.

“I have mixed emotions. We won. The kids played really well,” Sanders said. “But while the game was going on somebody came in and stole every darn thing I had in my locker room. In the coach’s office. Yep. Credit cards, wallet, watches. Thank god I had on my necklaces. How!”

The items were located roughly a half-hour after the interview. It’s not clear how they were returned. A JSU spokesperson said the items just got misplaced, and there would be no police report filed.

However, Sanders took to social media and reiterated his assertion that it was a case of theft.

he said his assistant “caught the thief in the process of stealing the items.”

Jackson State defeated NAIA opponent Edward Waters 53-0.

