Farm Share holding three food distributions this week
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share is holding three food distribution events in the Big Bend this week for families in need.
The organization says due to COVID-19 protocols, distributions will be drive-thru only to minimize contact and ensure the safety of all parties. Farm Share also says attendees must wear a mask and come in a car with either a trunk or a cargo bed.
The distributions will be at the following locations and times:
Farm Share food distribution at Sunshine Bend CDC
- Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last
- SW Third Ave., Madison, Fla. 32340
Farm Share food distribution at Rise Institute
- Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last
- 1200 W Tharpe St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32303
Farm Share food distribution at Lively Tech/Living Stones
- Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last
- 500 Appleyard Drive, Tallahassee, Fla. 32304
For more information, visit the Farm Share website.
