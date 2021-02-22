Florida Ag. Commissioner telling offices to ignore governor’s order to fly flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is telling offices under her purview to ignore Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to fly flags at half-staff for late conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh.
The governor announced Friday that state offices will lower the flags in honor of Limbaugh once funeral arrangements are made.
In a statement, Fried says lowering the flag to half-staff is “a sacred honor that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots.”
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is in charge of several state offices and facilities, including nine regional licensing offices, 38 state forests and 23 agricultural law enforcement inspection stations, a press release from Fried’s office says.
Fried’s full statement can be read below.
Fried isn’t the only Democrat who is opposed to lowering the flags for Limbaugh; Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer (D-Lighthouse Point) released a statement Friday criticizing DeSantis’ order.
