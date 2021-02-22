Advertisement

Florida Ag. Commissioner telling offices to ignore governor’s order to fly flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh

The popular radio host, Rush Limbaugh, died this week, and he is being remembered as someone who offered an alternative to mainstream news.
The popular radio host, Rush Limbaugh, died this week, and he is being remembered as someone who offered an alternative to mainstream news.(CBS)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is telling offices under her purview to ignore Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to fly flags at half-staff for late conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh.

The governor announced Friday that state offices will lower the flags in honor of Limbaugh once funeral arrangements are made.

In a statement, Fried says lowering the flag to half-staff is “a sacred honor that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is in charge of several state offices and facilities, including nine regional licensing offices, 38 state forests and 23 agricultural law enforcement inspection stations, a press release from Fried’s office says.

Fried’s full statement can be read below.

Fried isn’t the only Democrat who is opposed to lowering the flags for Limbaugh; Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer (D-Lighthouse Point) released a statement Friday criticizing DeSantis’ order.

