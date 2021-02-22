Florida Ag. Commissioner telling offices to ignore governor’s order to fly flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is telling offices under her purview to ignore Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to fly flags at half-staff for late conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh.

The governor announced Friday that state offices will lower the flags in honor of Limbaugh once funeral arrangements are made.

In a statement, Fried says lowering the flag to half-staff is “a sacred honor that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots.”

I will not lower the flags at my Department’s state offices for Rush Limbaugh. Lowering our flag should reflect unity, not division — and raising our standards, not lowering them. https://t.co/HqtzeoUHkr — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 22, 2021

.@GovRonDeSantis is lowering Florida's flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh.



But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis.



Priorities. https://t.co/ZdYsCkaorP — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 19, 2021

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is in charge of several state offices and facilities, including nine regional licensing offices, 38 state forests and 23 agricultural law enforcement inspection stations, a press release from Fried’s office says.

Fried’s full statement can be read below.

“Lowering to half-staff the flag of the United States of America is a sacred honor that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots. It is not a partisan political tool. Therefore, I will notify all state offices under my direction to disregard the Governor’s forthcoming order to lower flags for Mr. Limbaugh – because we will not celebrate hate speech, bigotry, and division. Lowering the flag should always reflect unity, not division, and raising our standards, not lowering them. Our flags will remain flying high to celebrate the American values of diversity, inclusion, and respect for all.”

Fried isn’t the only Democrat who is opposed to lowering the flags for Limbaugh; Senate Democratic Leader Gary Farmer (D-Lighthouse Point) released a statement Friday criticizing DeSantis’ order.

