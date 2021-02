Florida DOH data indicates 2.6 million people have been vaccinated so far

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/WWSB) - More than 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to more than 2.6 million people across the state so far, according to new data from the Florida Department of Health.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking Wednesday in Manatee County, recognized the heavy demand for vaccinations.

“There’s still very strong demand because we have 4.5 million seniors, and you have many that want it, and as you do more and more chunks -- and you’re doing 400,000 a week -- that’s going to make a big dent in that,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Data released over the weekend by the Florida Department of Health shows 41,781 people in Leon County have been vaccinated so far. That’s about 16,000 first doses and about 25,000 people who have received second doses of the vaccine.

Below is the number of people vaccinated in our local counties:

Calhoun - 1,964 people vaccinated ( 774 first doses, 1,190 second doses)

Franklin - 1,971 people vaccinated ( 848 first doses, 1,123 second doses)

Gadsden - 6,575 people vaccinated ( 2 , 747 first doses, 3,828 second doses)

Hamilton - 1,418 people vaccinated ( 462 first doses, 956 second doses)

Jackson - 6,496 people vaccinated ( 2,504 first doses, 3,992 second doses)

Jefferson - 2,301 people vaccinated ( 895 first doses, 1,406 second doses)

Lafayette - 1,259 people vaccinated ( 561 first doses, 698 second doses)

Leon - 41,781 people vaccinated ( 16,342 first doses, 25,439 second doses)

Liberty - 921 people vaccinated ( 302 first doses, 619 second doses)

Madison - 2,578 people vaccinated ( 832 first doses, 1,746 second doses)

Suwannee - 4,870 people vaccinated ( 2,179 first doses, 2,691 second doses)

Taylor - 2,852 people vaccinated ( 1,487 first doses, 1,365 second doses)

Wakulla - 4,618 people vaccinated (2,287 first doses, 2,331 second doses)

