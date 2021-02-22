‘I saw this coming years ago’: Hamilton not surprised by lack of ACC blue bloods in Associated Press poll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The testing. The COVID-19 pauses. The reschedules.

Nothing seems to be able to slow down the Florida State men’s basketball team, who now sit atop the ACC after taking down Pitt on Saturday and now, the pollsters are starting to take notice.

FSU finds themselves at #11 in this week’s AP Top 25 and while some may complain they still aren’t in the top 10, it’s the Tribe’s highest ranking of the season.

The Noles are also just one of three teams from the ACC in this week’s poll, none of which are blue bloods, but its something Leonard Hamilton says shows just how deep the league is.

“I saw this coming years ago, I said this is what it would be like,” Hamilton said Monday. “It’s not like the other schools are diminished, every once in a while, you have to regroup. The power of the conference has elevated schools, like Florida State.”

FSU puts their three-game winning streak to the test on Wednesday at Miami.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.