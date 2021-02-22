Advertisement

‘I saw this coming years ago’: Hamilton not surprised by lack of ACC blue bloods in Associated Press poll

Balsa Koprivica, Rayquan Evans and Malik Osbourne celebrate during Florida State's win over Pitt.
Balsa Koprivica, Rayquan Evans and Malik Osbourne celebrate during Florida State's win over Pitt.(Pittsburgh Athletics)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The testing. The COVID-19 pauses. The reschedules.

Nothing seems to be able to slow down the Florida State men’s basketball team, who now sit atop the ACC after taking down Pitt on Saturday and now, the pollsters are starting to take notice.

FSU finds themselves at #11 in this week’s AP Top 25 and while some may complain they still aren’t in the top 10, it’s the Tribe’s highest ranking of the season.

The Noles are also just one of three teams from the ACC in this week’s poll, none of which are blue bloods, but its something Leonard Hamilton says shows just how deep the league is.

“I saw this coming years ago, I said this is what it would be like,” Hamilton said Monday. “It’s not like the other schools are diminished, every once in a while, you have to regroup. The power of the conference has elevated schools, like Florida State.”

FSU puts their three-game winning streak to the test on Wednesday at Miami.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following an early morning shooting Sunday on Perry Street, Florida A&M University head...
Sunday morning shooting victim was FAMU football head coach Willie Simmons’ son
Tallahassee and Leon County saw the most homicides ever in 2020; the Leon County Sheriff’s...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Perry Street
Around 6:42 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol says it responded to a vehicle crash on...
FHP: Vehicle strikes utility pole, rolls into ditch on Veterans Memorial Drive Sunday
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 21, 2021
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout

Latest News

Scottie Barnes rises for a dunk as Florida State defeats Pittsburgh.
Seminoles rise five spots in AP Top 25
FSU baseball swept North Florida in a Sunday doubleheader to win the season opening series.
FSU wins weekend series against UNF
NFL and Florida State legend Deion Sanders just won his first game as a collegiate football...
Deion Sanders’ personal items recovered after he said they were stolen during 1st game as Jackson State coach
Settembre 2-22
TCC’s Zach Settembre on the grind of Panhandle play, the value of culture and the road ahead