Kelly Loeffler launches voter group, hopes to unify Ga. GOP

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally in...
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Alana Austin
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler announced Monday she would launch a voter organization called ‘Greater Georgia.’ This comes after the Republicans lost the 2020 presidential election in the Peach State, as well as the Senate runoffs in January.

“I strongly believe that Georgia will be greater when everyone’s voice can be heard,” said Loeffler. “We know that about two million eligible voters in Georgia are not yet registered, and so reaching out to those voters, making sure that they know our strong, positive pro-growth message.”

Loeffler, a former business executive, plans to apply her experiences in finance and politics to help unify the GOP as the party faces numerous challenges and factions in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s exit from Washington. Loeffler says this new group will heavily target unregistered voters, engage Georgians in upcoming elections and issues, and fight for secure elections.

A press release first announced that Loeffler would make a seven-figure investment and hire experienced political staffers to help get this effort off the ground. Greater Georgia comes after Democratic leaders, like Stacey Abrams, engaged new voters through organizations like Fair Fight. Abrams launched that organization after she narrowly lost the 2018 governor’s race in Georgia.

Loeffler discusses her hope to help register and engage millions of Georgia voters around conservative issues, such as school choice, low taxes and affordable health care. Watch the clip below of this new initiative:

With the next Senate race in Georgia set for 2022, Loeffler said she is considering running again against now-Democratic Senator, Reverend Raphael Warnock. Former Republican Senator David Perdue and former GOP Rep. Doug Collins are also weighing a run for office.

