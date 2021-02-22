Advertisement

Police say NY man killed by exploding gender reveal device

State police say 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was assembling a device for his child’s gender...
State police say 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was assembling a device for his child’s gender reveal party in the Catskills town of Liberty when it exploded just before noon Sunday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in New York say an expectant father was killed when a device he was building for a gender reveal party exploded.

State police say 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was assembling a device for his child’s gender reveal party in the Catskills town of Liberty when it exploded just before noon Sunday.

Police say Pekny was killed by the blast and his 27-year-old brother, Michael Pekny, was injured.

Michael Pekny was treated for his injuries at an area hospital.

The death is the latest in a string of tragedies blamed on faulty gender reveal devices in recent years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following an early morning shooting Sunday on Perry Street, Florida A&M University head...
Sunday morning shooting victim was FAMU football head coach Willie Simmons’ son
Tallahassee and Leon County saw the most homicides ever in 2020; the Leon County Sheriff’s...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Perry Street
Around 6:42 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol says it responded to a vehicle crash on...
FHP: Vehicle strikes utility pole, rolls into ditch on Veterans Memorial Drive Sunday
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 21, 2021
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout

Latest News

Local law enforcement and businesses are preparing ahead of potential protests this weekend
Lawmakers pitch more privacy for voters and themselves
Legislation would stop trust fund raid
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records
Former Senator Kelly Loeffler does an interview on her new initiative, 'Greater Georgia'
Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler launches new voter group in Georgia
The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying several people...
Thomasville Police asking for public’s help in identifying persons if interest of stolen hardware store equipment