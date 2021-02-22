Publix cancels Monday’s vaccine registrations due to supply issues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the third time, Publix will not have online registration for COVID-19 vaccines at stores across the state.

The supermarket giant announced it would not have the Monday registration on its system due to doses not arriving in the state after weather forced delays in shipments from around the country. The weather delays caused similar cancellations for sign-ups twice last week.

“Once additional vaccine is received, we will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a statement last week after the first cancellation of registration.

Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix pharmacy. Publix posts updated information on its website.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.