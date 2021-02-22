Advertisement

Seminoles rise five spots in AP Top 25

Scottie Barnes rises for a dunk as Florida State defeats Pittsburgh.
Scottie Barnes rises for a dunk as Florida State defeats Pittsburgh.(Pittsburgh Athletics)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State men’s basketball team has climbed five spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, coming in this week at #11.

FSU won two games last week, an 81-60 home win against Virginia and a 79-72 road victory at Pittsburgh. The Noles have won three-straight games.

The Noles are the highest-ranked ACC team this week. Also ranked from the conference are Virginia (#15) and Virginia Tech (#16).

Clemson (13 votes) and North Carolina (six votes) also received votes this week.

The top five remains unchanged from last week: Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois.

You can see this week’s full Top 25 by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following an early morning shooting Sunday on Perry Street, Florida A&M University head...
Sunday morning shooting victim was FAMU football head coach Willie Simmons’ son
Tallahassee and Leon County saw the most homicides ever in 2020; the Leon County Sheriff’s...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Perry Street
Around 6:42 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol says it responded to a vehicle crash on...
FHP: Vehicle strikes utility pole, rolls into ditch on Veterans Memorial Drive Sunday
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 21, 2021
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout

Latest News

FSU baseball swept North Florida in a Sunday doubleheader to win the season opening series.
FSU wins weekend series against UNF
NFL and Florida State legend Deion Sanders just won his first game as a collegiate football...
Deion Sanders’ personal items recovered after he said they were stolen during 1st game as Jackson State coach
Settembre 2-22
TCC’s Zach Settembre on the grind of Panhandle play, the value of culture and the road ahead
Settembre 2-22
TCC's Zach Settembre on the grind of Panhandle play, the value of culture and the road ahead