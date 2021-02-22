Seminoles rise five spots in AP Top 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State men’s basketball team has climbed five spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, coming in this week at #11.

FSU won two games last week, an 81-60 home win against Virginia and a 79-72 road victory at Pittsburgh. The Noles have won three-straight games.

The Noles are the highest-ranked ACC team this week. Also ranked from the conference are Virginia (#15) and Virginia Tech (#16).

Clemson (13 votes) and North Carolina (six votes) also received votes this week.

The top five remains unchanged from last week: Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois.

