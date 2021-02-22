Advertisement

Tallahassee man arrested for inciting violence at Florida Capitol enters not guilty plea

US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help...
US Attorney Lawrence Keefe says FBI agents arrested Daniel Baker early Friday morning with help from the Tallahassee Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man who the FBI arrested for issuing a “Call to Arms” at the Florida Capitol Building following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol has entered a not guilty plea in federal court.

Daniel Baker’s arraignment for his indictment of inciting violence took place at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee Monday afternoon. Baker was at the hearing in person, but his attorney was the one to enter the not guilty plea on his behalf.

Baker didn’t speak besides confirming his identity to the judge at the beginning of the hearing, which lasted all of five minutes.

The indictment decision came on Thursday, Feb. 18. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Baker with two counts of transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to kidnap or injure.

He specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protestors and confining them at the state Capitol complex using firearms.

“At a time of widespread alarm and turmoil in our nation, and at state capitals in particular, Baker’s actions clearly posed a threat to public order,” Keefe said in the release. “Though some media descriptions cast Baker in a sympathetic light, the indictment alleges that he sought to physically stop the expression of political views different than his own, potentially through armed violence. This office and our law enforcement partners are committed to protecting public safety no matter where the threat comes from, and we are confident Baker’s actions will be properly dealt with through the judicial process.”

On Jan. 25, United States Magistrate Judge Michael J. Frank ordered Baker be detained pending trial to assure the safety of the community.

Baker faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $500,000. He will appear in court again on April 14.

The full indictment can be read below:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following an early morning shooting Sunday on Perry Street, Florida A&M University head...
Sunday morning shooting victim was FAMU football head coach Willie Simmons’ son
Tallahassee and Leon County saw the most homicides ever in 2020; the Leon County Sheriff’s...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Perry Street
Around 6:42 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol says it responded to a vehicle crash on...
FHP: Vehicle strikes utility pole, rolls into ditch on Veterans Memorial Drive Sunday
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 21, 2021
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout

Latest News

Scottie Barnes rises for a dunk as Florida State defeats Pittsburgh.
Seminoles rise five spots in AP Top 25
The popular radio host, Rush Limbaugh, died this week, and he is being remembered as someone...
Florida Ag. Commissioner telling offices to ignore governor’s order to fly flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh
FSU baseball swept North Florida in a Sunday doubleheader to win the season opening series.
FSU wins weekend series against UNF
More than 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to more than 2.6...
Florida DOH data indicates 2.6 million people have been vaccinated so far