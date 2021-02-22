Tallahassee man arrested for inciting violence at Florida Capitol enters not guilty plea

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man who the FBI arrested for issuing a “Call to Arms” at the Florida Capitol Building following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol has entered a not guilty plea in federal court.

Daniel Baker’s arraignment for his indictment of inciting violence took place at the U.S. Courthouse in Tallahassee Monday afternoon. Baker was at the hearing in person, but his attorney was the one to enter the not guilty plea on his behalf.

Baker didn’t speak besides confirming his identity to the judge at the beginning of the hearing, which lasted all of five minutes.

A federal grand jury indicted Baker last Thursday on two counts of issuing a threat through interstate commerce. Max sentencing is 10 years, $500k fine. — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) February 22, 2021

The indictment decision came on Thursday, Feb. 18. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Baker with two counts of transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to kidnap or injure.

He specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protestors and confining them at the state Capitol complex using firearms.

“At a time of widespread alarm and turmoil in our nation, and at state capitals in particular, Baker’s actions clearly posed a threat to public order,” Keefe said in the release. “Though some media descriptions cast Baker in a sympathetic light, the indictment alleges that he sought to physically stop the expression of political views different than his own, potentially through armed violence. This office and our law enforcement partners are committed to protecting public safety no matter where the threat comes from, and we are confident Baker’s actions will be properly dealt with through the judicial process.”

On Jan. 25, United States Magistrate Judge Michael J. Frank ordered Baker be detained pending trial to assure the safety of the community.

Baker faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $500,000. He will appear in court again on April 14.

The full indictment can be read below:

