Thomasville Police asking for public’s help in identifying persons if interest of stolen hardware store equipment
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying several people suspected of stealing from a local hardware store.
Thomasville Police say anyone with information on the thefts can call 229-227-3302. For more information, visit the Thomasville Police Facebook page.
