Thomasville Police asking for public’s help in identifying persons if interest of stolen hardware store equipment

The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying several people...
The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying several people suspected of stealing from a local hardware store.(Thomasville Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying several people suspected of stealing from a local hardware store.

Thomasville Police say anyone with information on the thefts can call 229-227-3302. For more information, visit the Thomasville Police Facebook page.

