Water Wars: U.S. Supreme Court Hears Florida vs. Georgia case concerning the Apalachicola River

Apalachicola River
Apalachicola River(Hannah Messier)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Apalachicola River and the rivers that flow into it, the Flint and Chattahoochee, are the center of attention U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.

Justices hearing a case between Florida and Georgia: Florida is claiming the Peach State is using too much water. Flow from the rivers a major factor in the health of Apalachicola Bay and its dwindling oyster population.

Florida claims Atlanta’s overuse of water upstream is hurting the Apalachicola basin downstream. The Apalachicola River is key to the health of oysters on the Forgotten Coast.

Jack Rudloe, with the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea, has watched as lack of freshwater devastates the oyster industry.

“High salinity coming in, and you have predators that come in that living in high salinity. Boron, eat the oysters up.” Rudloe explained.

Once thriving fishing towns are now paying the price beyond the seafood business.

“Fear and the insecurity have caused major social problems, divorce, domestic violence, crime, drugs,” Commercial Fisherman John Devoss described.

Georgia claims Florida doesn’t have proof that Atlanta’s water use is causing the bay’s problems, pointing to what it calls Florida’s “poor management” in the Apalachicola Bay, including overharvesting.

Georgia Ackerman, with the Apalachicola Riverkeepers, is hoping the state can finally find common ground after years of court fights.

“What we do know is that the water can be shared, and we’re hoping that an equitable water-sharing plan will be developed by the state,” Ackerman said.

She says if the dispute isn’t resolved, the oysters aren’t the only resource in jeopardy.

“We’ve seen other species in decline, and so there’s a general concern about the overall health of Apalachicola Bay as it relates to the Apalachicola River,” Ackerman stated.

As the bay withers, so too do its coastal communities.

“They didn’t take account of what it meant to the people. They sacrificed the people down here, for the people up there.” Devoss described.

It could be months before the Supreme Court issues its decision.

Apalachicola River Keeper says the case could impact how water is shared throughout the United States.

