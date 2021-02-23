Advertisement

Bainbridge boy gets bike after serious accident

Nolan sits on his brand new bike, after surviving a crash.
By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Almost two weeks ago, five-year-old Nolan Donalson was riding his bike when a car hit him.

The accident left him seriously injured, needing emergency facial plastic surgery on his face and foot. Tuesday, the little boy is recovering and doing well.

And much of that has to do with a gift he never expected to receive from Bainbridge Public Safety.

Nolan’s grandmother, Kutiner Byrd, tells WCTV it all happened so quickly and she was terrified she would never see her grandson again. But Tuesday, Nolan is in good spirits, smiling, and more than ready to get back on his bike.

“I feel like my baby is a little hero right now, to be honest,” shared Taneisha West. The mother holds her baby boy tightly as she wipes away tears, recalling the night that changed everything.

She looks at her Nolan, and is so proud of how far he has come, “It’s amazing because a couple of days ago he was jumping through the sky, and today he is still recovering but he is starting to be him again.”

“For five years old, he’s strong,” shared Byrd. “His personality, his spirit, he’s a strong boy.”

While Nolan still has to get the green light by his doctors before he can pedal, he tells WCTV he is ready. And thanks to Bainbridge Public Safety that was able to happen Monday, when they presented Nolan with a brand new bike.

LOOK WHO HAS A NEW BIKE!!! On the afternoon of Monday, February 22nd, Bainbridge Public Safety officers were thrilled to...

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Monday, February 22, 2021

Officer LaDaric Jones says when his colleagues knew Nolan would not be able to get his original bike back, they had to give him a new one, “He immediately started smiling hat kind of brought chills to me because it made me feel like that was my own child...he was very grateful for it.”

Tuesday, Nolan just sits on his new bike in excitement. He slowly is growing his strength back, proudly showing off his muscles to the camera. His grandmother also says he can now drink water, eat french fries, and chew gum. While Nolan smiles thinking about all of his achievements, he points at his bike, and thinks soon he will be able to ride his new wheels.

“He came out of recovery looking brand new,” shares West, “he just had scabs like I was looking at him thinking my baby has been touched by an angel most definitely.”

“God is what?” asks Byrd to her grandson. With a smile on his face Nolan responds, “God is good.”

The family of Nolan say they are so thankful. Byrd says it could have been much worse and she is just so happy to have Nolan here and healthy.

