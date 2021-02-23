Can you give blood if you’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine?

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The need for blood donations continue as organizations are facing shortages.

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine and want to donate blood, health officials say you can.

Laura Bialeck with LifeSouth said those vaccinated are able to come in and donate right away, there is no deferral period.

Donations have declined because of COVID-19 and now severe weather also posed a threat.

The need for blood at local hospitals has increased.

Bialeck said there is currently no Type O blood on their shelf.

“So, we are really asking people to come out and donate. Help first get our local supply where it needs to be and once it is, then we are able to help other hospitals in the nation that desperately need the blood,” said Bialeck.

Hospitals in Texas have reached out to LifeSouth for blood supply but they can’t help at the moment.

Bialeck said they need to stock local hospitals first in order to be able to help.

Eligible donors will also be tested for antibodies.

Need an appointment? Click here or call LifeSouth’s toll-free number (1-888) 795-2707 to make an appointment.

