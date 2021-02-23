Advertisement

Can you give blood if you’ve gotten the COVID-19 vaccine?

Lifesouth community blood centers
Lifesouth community blood centers(walb)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The need for blood donations continue as organizations are facing shortages.

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine and want to donate blood, health officials say you can.

Laura Bialeck with LifeSouth said those vaccinated are able to come in and donate right away, there is no deferral period.

Donations have declined because of COVID-19 and now severe weather also posed a threat.

The need for blood at local hospitals has increased.

Bialeck said there is currently no Type O blood on their shelf.

“So, we are really asking people to come out and donate. Help first get our local supply where it needs to be and once it is, then we are able to help other hospitals in the nation that desperately need the blood,” said Bialeck.

Hospitals in Texas have reached out to LifeSouth for blood supply but they can’t help at the moment.

Bialeck said they need to stock local hospitals first in order to be able to help.

Eligible donors will also be tested for antibodies.

Need an appointment? Click here or call LifeSouth’s toll-free number (1-888) 795-2707 to make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas-based food chain Whataburger has temporarily closed all locations in Tallahassee and...
Texas severe weather impacts Tallahassee Whataburger restaurants
Following an early morning shooting Sunday on Perry Street, Florida A&M University head...
Sunday morning shooting victim was FAMU football head coach Willie Simmons’ son
The popular radio host, Rush Limbaugh, died this week, and he is being remembered as someone...
Florida Ag. Commissioner telling offices to ignore governor’s order to fly flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 22, 2021
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Latest News

Flag is at half-staff at Florida's Capitol in February 2021.
Flag Battle: experts weigh in on DeSantis-Fried half-staff debate
Second Harvest officials say they were notified by donors last week after they noticed what...
Second Harvest of the Big Bend targeted in phishing scam
FAMU senior DJ Jones throws down a dunk during the Rattlers' loss to North Carolina A&T.
Rattlers see home winning streak come to close
Florida State held strong to win the Seminole Invitational against in maybe the deepest field...
Seminoles golf brings home hardware in Seminole Invitational