Advertisement

Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas

Authorities say no injuries have been reported but a house near the tracks burned down
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A train and an 18-wheeler truck have collided on FM 2095 in Cameron, causing a large explosion and fire.

According to Milam County Judge Steve Young, the crash happened before 7 a.m. Several agencies are on the scene, as tank cars are overturned and inflamed.

Authorities evacuated the area around a crash between an 18-wheeler and a train.
Authorities evacuated the area around a crash between an 18-wheeler and a train.(KBTX)

Judge Young says the 18-wheeler hit the train, causing 14 train cars to derail; however, the driver of the 18-wheeler survived. According to Milam County Sheriff Chris White, all personnel on the train are safe.

White says the train was carrying coal and gasoline, which is why a fire broke out. He also said there was hazardous material in the back of the train but it was not touched during the collision. Hazmat arrived and took the hazardous material out of range of the fire.

“There’s no more threat at this point,” said White. “Just put the fire out and clean the mess up.”

Homes have been evacuated and there are no injuries reported, but White said there was one home near the tracks that burned down.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the collision.

On scene - please stay clear of Fm 2095 as we will have numerous emergency vehicles traveling back and forrh to address the Train vs 18 wheeler. The fire is primarily petroleum - there are no reports of chemical hazards.

Posted by Chris White on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas-based food chain Whataburger has temporarily closed all locations in Tallahassee and...
Texas severe weather impacts Tallahassee Whataburger restaurants
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 22, 2021
The popular radio host, Rush Limbaugh, died this week, and he is being remembered as someone...
Florida Ag. Commissioner telling offices to ignore governor’s order to fly flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh
Following an early morning shooting Sunday on Perry Street, Florida A&M University head...
Sunday morning shooting victim was FAMU football head coach Willie Simmons’ son
Cheyenne police said two-year-old Athian Rivera was found dead Friday afternoon.
Missing Wyoming toddler found dead in dumpster

Latest News

The Georgia Historical Society says a historical marker recognizing the birthplace of Jackie...
Jackie Robinson marker shot at in Grady County
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news...
DeSantis expands vaccinations to teachers, cops
Cleaver Brooks closed its Thomasville production facility on Tuesday to conduct contact tracing...
Cleaver Brooks facility in Thomasville suspends production after COVID cases
FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump listens as Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., talks about the...
Trump, Gov. DeSantis headline CPAC event in Orlando, CPAC chairman defends inviting Trump