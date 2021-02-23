Advertisement

Gas prices in Florida continue to climb, highest since July 2019

File Image
By WCTV Staff and WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/WCJB) - Florida’s average gas price jumped another 15 cents, reaching its highest level in over a year.

According to AAA, the state’s average is $2.61 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel; this is the highest level Florida has seen since July 2019.

Florida's average gas price jumped another 15 cents, reaching its highest level in over a year.

Many experts have noted the weather in the Gulf has affected the prices — much of Florida’s gas comes from the region which consists of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“This region is a major source of gasoline in the United States, accounting for more than 45% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity,” AAA said in a news release. “This storm reportedly impacted a little more than half of refinery capacity in the Gulf Coast region.”

Local gas prices

  • Calhoun: $2.656
  • Franklin: $2.562
  • Gadsden: $2.578
  • Hamilton: $2.514
  • Jackson: $2.501
  • Jefferson: $2.678
  • Lafayette: $2.614
  • Leon: $2.596
  • Liberty: $2.649
  • Madison: $2.662
  • Suwannee: $2.658
  • Taylor: $2.554
  • Wakulla: $2.601

At the start of 2021, Florida residents paid an average of $2.20 per gallon.

The national average is $2.635 per gallon. For more info on Florida gas prices, click here.

Florida gas prices compared to national averages on 2/22/2021

