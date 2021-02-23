Gas prices in Florida continue to climb, highest since July 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/WCJB) - Florida’s average gas price jumped another 15 cents, reaching its highest level in over a year.

According to AAA, the state’s average is $2.61 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel; this is the highest level Florida has seen since July 2019.

Many experts have noted the weather in the Gulf has affected the prices — much of Florida’s gas comes from the region which consists of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“This region is a major source of gasoline in the United States, accounting for more than 45% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity,” AAA said in a news release. “This storm reportedly impacted a little more than half of refinery capacity in the Gulf Coast region.”

Local gas prices

Calhoun: $2.656

Franklin: $2.562

Gadsden: $2.578

Hamilton: $2.514

Jackson: $2.501

Jefferson: $2.678

Lafayette: $2.614

Leon: $2.596

Liberty: $2.649

Madison: $2.662

Suwannee: $2.658

Taylor: $2.554

Wakulla: $2.601

At the start of 2021, Florida residents paid an average of $2.20 per gallon.

The national average is $2.635 per gallon. For more info on Florida gas prices, click here.

