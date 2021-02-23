GBI assisting in Lakeland death investigation

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Lakeland Police Department are conducting a death investigation, according to a press release.

In the release, the GBI said LPD was conducting a wellness check at an apartment in the 200 block of West Main Street around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found Rodney Flowers, 47, dead with apparent injuries, the GBI reported.

LPD called in the GBI’s Douglas Regional Office to assist and Flowers’ body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, the release states.

The GBI said this investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Lakeland Police Department at (229) 482-3309. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI’s website, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

