Look for February’s full snow moon this weekend

The moon will look full Thursday night through Sunday morning
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(Gray News) – February’s full moon appears just before the end of the month.

The snow moon rises this weekend, peaking early Saturday morning at 3:17 a.m. ET, NASA says.

“It’s known as the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other traditional names for this month’s full moon focus on animal names, including eagle moon, bear moon, raccoon moon, groundhog moon and goose moon.

Because of the scarcity of food during the depths of winter, the Cherokee people called it the bony moon or hungry moon.

The moon will look full Thursday night through Sunday morning.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

