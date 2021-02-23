Mike’s Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nice weather will be sticking around for most of the forecast period in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

High pressure was at the surface along with a zonal pattern aloft Tuesday, which allows for tranquil weather. The high is forecast to slide eastward over the next few days, but high pressure aloft will build into Florida as the weekend nears. The weather will remain dry for the second weekend in a row, but much warmer.

Lows Wednesday morning will reach as low as the 30s, but freezing temperatures and frost aren’t anticipated. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky will be the story through Sunday with highs in the 70s to near 80. The lows will warm up from the 40s Thursday to the 50s Friday through Sunday mornings. Rain chances will be at 10% at best.

Slight rain chances will return to the forecast starting Monday (30%) with highs in the 70s and lows near 60.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.