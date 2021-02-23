Perdue rules out 2022 Senate campaign

ATLANTA (WALB) - Former Georgia Senator David Perdue announced Tuesday morning that he would not enter the race for the Senate seat that will come open in 2022.

Jon Ossoff narrowly defeated Perdue in the election for the seat after the November election went into a runoff.

Perdue made the announcement just eight days after he officially filed to run against incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Here is the message Perdue released via email:

“After much prayer and reflection, Bonnie and I have decided that we will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia in 2022. This is a personal decision, not a political one.

I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the general election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen. As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do.

These two current liberal U.S. Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians. I am hopeful that the Georgia General Assembly, along with our statewide elected officials, will correct the inequities in our state laws and election rules so that, in the future, every legal voter will be treated equally and illegal votes will not be included.

I will do everything I can to be helpful in this effort. It has been the honor of my life to have represented the people of Georgia in the United States Senate. Bonnie and I want to thank my fantastic staff and everybody in the state and around the country for all the help they have given us.”

