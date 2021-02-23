Advertisement

Rattlers see home winning streak come to close

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - They say all good things must come to an end, which is exactly what happened to the Florida A&M Rattlers men’s basketball team on Senior Day Sunday.

The Fangs saw their home winning streak, which dates back to the beginning of the 2019/2020 season, come to a close in a 70-63 loss to North Carolina A&T.

It was the wrong result at the wrong time, but head coach Robert McCullum didn’t want it to dampen a celebration of a senior class that’s helped turn the Rattlers back around.

“So we graduated all 11 seniors, we got four seniors - DJ’s (Jones) already graduated. E (Evins Desir), Kamron (Reaves) and Bryce (Moragne) will graduate in the spring, without having to go to summer school, so that, that speaks volumes and so you can’t do better than that, I think they’ve done a great job of setting the examples for the type of players we want as a program, both on and off the floor, so I couldn’t be prouder,” McCullum said.

The Rattlers return to the court Thursday for the first of three-straight games at South Carolina State.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following an early morning shooting Sunday on Perry Street, Florida A&M University head...
Sunday morning shooting victim was FAMU football head coach Willie Simmons’ son
Tallahassee and Leon County saw the most homicides ever in 2020; the Leon County Sheriff’s...
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Perry Street
Around 6:42 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol says it responded to a vehicle crash on...
FHP: Vehicle strikes utility pole, rolls into ditch on Veterans Memorial Drive Sunday
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 21, 2021
Officials say an active shooter walked into the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana,...
‘It felt like we were in a war’: Eyewitnesses thankful to walk away from La. gun store shootout

Latest News

Seminoles golf brings home hardware in Seminole Invitational
Florida State held strong to win the Seminole Invitational against in maybe the deepest field...
Seminoles golf brings home hardware in Seminole Invitational
The Florida State baseball team breaks a huddle during their 2021 season opener against the...
Battling Back: After cold start, hot FSU bats carry them to series victory over UNF
Balsa Koprivica, Rayquan Evans and Malik Osbourne celebrate during Florida State's win over Pitt.
‘I saw this coming years ago’: Hamilton not surprised by lack of ACC blue bloods in Associated Press poll