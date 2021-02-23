Rattlers see home winning streak come to close

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - They say all good things must come to an end, which is exactly what happened to the Florida A&M Rattlers men’s basketball team on Senior Day Sunday.

The Fangs saw their home winning streak, which dates back to the beginning of the 2019/2020 season, come to a close in a 70-63 loss to North Carolina A&T.

It was the wrong result at the wrong time, but head coach Robert McCullum didn’t want it to dampen a celebration of a senior class that’s helped turn the Rattlers back around.

“So we graduated all 11 seniors, we got four seniors - DJ’s (Jones) already graduated. E (Evins Desir), Kamron (Reaves) and Bryce (Moragne) will graduate in the spring, without having to go to summer school, so that, that speaks volumes and so you can’t do better than that, I think they’ve done a great job of setting the examples for the type of players we want as a program, both on and off the floor, so I couldn’t be prouder,” McCullum said.

The Rattlers return to the court Thursday for the first of three-straight games at South Carolina State.

