Seminoles golf brings home hardware in Seminole Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a big weekend across Tallahassee for collegiate baseball, softball and basketball, but it was also a big weekend on the links.

Florida A&M finished third in their first tournament of the season in Savannah, Georgia, while closer to home, Florida State held strong to win the Seminole Invitational against in maybe the deepest field they’ve ever hosted at Golden Eagle Country Club.

When you take a look at the invite list and the scorecard from this past weekend, you’ll see a virtual who’s who of college golf: Big 12 powers like Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, solid ACC squads like N.C. State and Duke were all in town and Florida State dusted them all off to win on their home course.

The only thing even close to a sour note for the Seminoles this weekend, John Pak unable to repeat as individual champion, finishing just a stroke behind Alexandre Fuchs of Liberty.

Still, Pak was thrilled that the Noles were able to handle some of the best golf has to offer.

“Everyone expects you to win so it’s not always to win when people think you’re supposed to win so I think my team showed toughness and, you know, really proved themselves this week,” Pak said.

“Still a golf team that, we played three newcomers this week. You know, they had never played a tournament out here and had not played a ton of golf at Golden Eagle until the last couple of weeks until we did our preparations,” said FSU head coach Trey Jones. “So, really proud of the guys and how they came out and won a golf tournament on a really good golf course and against a really good field.”

FSU returns to the links in early March to play in the Cabo Collegiate 2021 Tournament at TPC San Antonio.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.