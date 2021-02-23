Wakulla County deputy chases chicken from patrol truck

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office has posted a video to Facebook of a deputy chased a stowaway chicken from the back of a patrol truck.

Escaped Chicken In the law enforcement academy, the teachers are fond of telling students “there is no such thing as an ordinary day in law enforcement”. The general idea being one minute you might be playing basketball with a kid, or pulling a kitten from a tree, and the next minute you could be responding to a bank robbery. No two days are the same and you never know what your day will be like. That being said its doubtful anyone is prepared to come to work as a Deputy Sheriff and be told a chicken has escaped in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office. However thats exactly what happened yesterday. Apparently a chicken had stowed away in the truck bed of one of our deputy’s vehicles and hitched a ride to work. Please don’t worry the chicken was not harmed and she is now safely back at home. We cant say the same for the egg she laid in the bed of the truck. #MealsOnWheels #DeputyMcNugget Posted by Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jared Miller on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

WCSO says the chicken was not harmed and is safely back home.

