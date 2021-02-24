City Commission approves land use amendment allowing conversions of hotels into studio apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New housing options could be coming to the Capital City.

A land use amendment on the table at Wednesday’s City Commission meeting could create new condos in Tallahassee out of former hotels and motels.

Two hotels in Tallahassee have asked the City to convert their rooms.

According to the agenda item, this new ordinance could allow hotels or motels to be converted into one bedroom studio or efficiency apartments.

The Days Inn located at 3100 Apalachee Parkway near the intersection with Capital Circle is the first.

The developer is hoping to convert 181 rooms into 181 micro-residential units.

The second hotel is the University Inn and Suites located at 691 West Tennessee Street, right next to FSU’s campus.

There are 56 hotel units in that building, and the applicant is hoping to create studio apartments there.

Mayor Dailey says it’s a creative idea.

“I think that this is a great opportunity to add more units into our community. Look, not everybody wants to go out and buy a single family detached house, but giving them the opportunity to buy a condominium might be perfect for them,” said Dailey.

The agenda item also shows that this has been done successfully in other communities.

Converted building locations can be found in California, Colorado, Atlanta, and Albuquerque.

Dailey says one pressure in Tallahassee is a lack of housing stock.

Public speakers involved in the project said these units will be market rate, workforce housing.

Updates on this initiative will be provided as they come in.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.