Court documents outline new allegations against Rush Propst

Rush Propst
Rush Propst(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel and Paige Dauer
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Todd Cason has launched an investigation into Valdosta High School head football coach Rush Propst, according to WALB’s Paige Dauer.

According to Dauer, court documents allege improper actions by Propst, including recruiting and the handling of school money.

In a 64 page deposition, numerous allegations have been brought against Propst.

These include getting money to pay rent for potential recruits and their families, the misuse of school money, and indirectly tampering in Valdosta’s search for a new head football coach.

Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said he’s aware of the deposition and has since started his own investigation. Cason said they take all allegations very seriously.

Cason said he’s unaware of any formal complaints filed to the Georgia Public Standards Commission.

WALB reached out to them and we’re waiting to hear back.

Cason said he has spoken to the appropriate agencies.

In the court documents, it states the plaintiff confronted Propst about the accusations that he wrote a check to himself that was intended for a sponsorship spot in the football stadium in January.

Another witness reported a conversation the witness says they had with Propst.

The witness says Propst asked to obtain “funny money” to pay rent for recruits and their families to live in Valdosta.

Valdosta High disqualified Quarterback Jake Garcia’s name and others were mentioned in that exchange.

The plaintiff also claims Propst played a role in deterring coaches from taking the Wildcats’ job, so he’d be the last candidate.

Former Wildcats Head Coach Alan Rodemaker was present at a deposition.

WALB has reached out to Propst for comment.

Propst is three months removed from finishing his first season at the helm of the Wildcats. VHS went 7-5, falling to Lowndes in this year’s Winnersville Classic and dropping the state semifinal to eventual state champions Buford, 45-26.

He was fired as head coach at Colquitt County High School in March of 2019 in a unanimous decision by the Colquitt County Board of Education following a suspension without pay in February of that year due to an internal investigation “into personnel issues.”

