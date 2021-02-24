Advertisement

Equity Tallahassee Leon launches, hopes to break down racial barriers

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Challenging Tallahassee to walk in one another’s shoes, the community coalition, Equity Tallahassee Leon, is hoping to break down divides and racial barriers.

The group is challenging everyone to have a conversation with someone who comes from a different background or has different views.

“This is a very simple call to action, but we believe it’s powerful. because we believe that a lot of the division that exists, is simply because a lack of knowledge. And the more we learn, the more we become open to the possibilities of our greatness,” said Shonda Knight with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The group announced the initiative this morning, along with its new website.

They’re asking people to upload and submit pictures of videos from those conversations.

Eventually, the coalition plans to have an event with the whole public and talk about what they learned and how to move forward.

