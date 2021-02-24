Advertisement

FAMU Lawson Center COVID-19 vaccine site opening Thursday

Thursday, the new walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site at Florida A&M University will open at 9 a.m.
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The site is located at the Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center Teaching Gymnasium at 1800 Wahnish Way.

Healthcare workers with direct patient contact and those who are 65-years-old and older are eligible to be vaccinated at this site.

The site is staffed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health-Leon County and will operate from 9 a.m. to noon, seven days a week and distribute up to 200 vaccine doses daily for the first four weeks.

At a later time, the site is expected to expand to 400 doses per day.

Those visiting the free vaccination site are asked to bring an ID to verify their birthday. Those seeking to be vaccinated can register online at https://commvax.patientportalfl.com. However, most of those served are expected to visit the site without pre-registration.

