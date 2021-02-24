Advertisement

FAMU Marching 100 excited to perform at NBA All-Star Weekend

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FAMU Marching 100 are adding another accolade to their long resume as they were asked to perform during this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend.

The band started rehearsing for their recorded performance Wednesday.

Excitement is an understatement when it comes to the emotions felt by this band as they continue to show why they’re the “baddest in the land.”

Not long after being a part of this year’s presidential inaugural event, the FAMU Marching 100 band director, Dr. Chipman, received a call asking if the band would perform during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The 100 is one out of two HBCUs chosen to perform and will be a part of the introduction segment for team Kevin Durant.

Wednesday, the band could be seen and heard rehearsing as they prepare to record their performance for the big day.

