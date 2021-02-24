FSU Police: Man wanted on battery, trespassing turns self in
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Police Department says Vincent Steven Mickelsen, the man who they say had displayed “odd” behavior, especially toward women and trespassing on the FSU campus, has turned himself into the Leon County Detention Facility.
A warrant had previously been issued for the 36-year-old earlier this month for the battery. Officials say he inappropriately touched a female student in January.
