Gov. DeSantis directs flags to fly half staff in honor of Limbaugh Wednesday

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis has directed flags to be flown half-staff in Palm Beach and Tallahassee on Wednesday in honor of Rush Limbaugh.

Gov. DeSantis says flags are to be flown half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach and at the City Hall of West Palm Beach Wednesday from sunrise to sunset.

