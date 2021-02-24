Gov. DeSantis directs flags to fly half staff in honor of Limbaugh Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis has directed flags to be flown half-staff in Palm Beach and Tallahassee on Wednesday in honor of Rush Limbaugh.

Gov. DeSantis says flags are to be flown half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach and at the City Hall of West Palm Beach Wednesday from sunrise to sunset.

