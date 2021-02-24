Leon County School District intending to close school-based digital academies in Fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Leon County School District has announced its intent to close school-based digital academies in the Fall.

The public announcement came in the last five minutes of a roughly two-and-a-half-hour-long school board meeting Tuesday night.

“We will not be operating school-based digital academies next Fall,” said Superintendent Rocky Hanna. “For those families and students that really enjoy it and are thriving in those types of environments, we are going to direct them to Leon Virtual School that will continue to provide options for those families.”

Hanna apologized for making the announcement so late in the meeting and said the decision had been discussed in a separate meeting on Monday.

“We certainly can’t ask this lift again of the teachers moving into the Fall,” he explained.

Leon Virtual School will not be tied to a specific school of choice for families but will be a separate school in-and-of-itself, he said.

Hanna said the district will be doing a “parent survey” during the first two weeks of March that will help gauge where students are and if they want to consider continuing learning from home.

The results of the survey will be explored after Spring Break, to allow for staffing consideration before an open enrollment window will happen.

