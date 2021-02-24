Marching 100 among NBA All-Star Game performers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Basketball Association has announced the Florida A&M Marching 100 will play during next month’s NBA All-Star Game, held in Atlanta.

The NBA made the announcement on Tuesday.

The league says the Marching 100 will be one of two HBCU bands, along with Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band, to perform during the evening. Each band will play during player introductions before the game and the performance will be held from the band’s campus.

Other performers for the evening include Gladys Knight, who will sing the U.S. National anthem, Alessia Cara, who will sing the Canadian National Anthem, and the Clark Atlanta University Philharmonic Society Choir.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.