Marianna Police Department arrest man following burglary at Marianna Cinemas

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department says it has arrested one man following a burglary at Marianna Cinemas Sunday.

25-year-old Devin Hires was arrested on charges of burglary with a weapon, criminal mischief and petit theft.

Sunday, MPD responded to the cinema in reference to a burglary.

Deputies determined that the suspect used a tool to break into the cinemas.

Once the suspect entered the building, MPD says he rummaged through several desks inside the offices located within the cinemas.

The suspect then jumped over the counter into the concession area where he proceeded to steal candy, according to MPD.

During this investigation, officers and investigators determined Devin Hires as a person of interest.

After conducting a review of video footage and acquiring statements, deputies located some of the stolen items at a secondary location. B

Based on the information obtained, a warrant was applied for and issued.

Hires was located at his residence on Jackson Street and placed under arrest for the warrant.

While on scene, investigators located more evidence from other burglaries that have occurred within the city.

